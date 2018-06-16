PML-N indecisive on PP-285 candidate

DERA GHAZI KHAN: PP 285 is another provincial constituency where the PML-N leadership is yet indecisive about nominating a suitable contestant after the tribal chief and former MPA Sardar Mir Badshah Qaisrani is not willing to support Mumtaz Bhuto Qaisrani .

After the disqualification of Mir Badshah Qaisrani and his wife Shamoona Ambreen Qaisrani upon the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the PML-N had awarded its ticket for PP 240 to Mumtaz Bhuto Qaisrani upon the strong recommendation of Mir Badshah Qaisrani in the last general election.

Sardar Mumtaz Bhuto Qaisrani being an agriculturist made him available for the masses of the constituency against the earlier tradition when the elected members kept themselves away from the voters and the supporters of the constituency in the semi tribal setup.

During the five years term as MPA of the treasury benches, he got popularity in the lower middle class and the middle class of the area from remote tribal pockets to riverine areas for which the tribal chief showed his displeasure as per reliable sources.

Due to differences this time, Sardar Mir Badshah Qaisrani did not recommend his name and is attempting to opt for some other suitable contestant till the time although nomination papers have been filed by 26 candidates including Mir Badshah Qaisrani, Shamoona Ambreen Qaisrani, Rashida Naseem, Rasheeda Begum, Khawja Dawood, Mumtaz Ahmed Bhuto Qaisrani, Maqsood Alam, Khawja Mudasir Mehmood, Mohammad Tahir Khan, Ghulam Mustfa Khan, Khawja Sheeraz Mehmood, Mehtab Ahmed Shafiqe, Alam Shehzad, Haneef Mohammad, Babur Sher Khan Leghari and others.

On the other hand, the PML-N has awarded ticket to Sardar Mohammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa for NA 189 while this provincial constituency falls under this national constituency which starts from the border of KP and is the largest constituency of the district in terms of the area.

The selection of the proper contestant for PP 285 would help boost the morale of the national assembly constituency where tough competition is expected between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).