28 prisoners released on eve of Eid in Bajaur

KHAR: On the special directives of the deputy commissioner Bajaur, assistant commissioners Arif Khan Yousafzai and Anwarul Haq paid a special visit to Khar Prison and set free 28 prisoners involved in offences of petty nature.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioners Arif Khan Yousafzai and Anwarul Haq established a makeshift court in the prison and conducted proceedings.

The assistant commissioners set free 28 prisoners involved in the petty nature offences and took oath from them to play a constructive role in the betterment of society and the country.

Meanwhile, the officials also visited barracks and inquired about the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

Tehsildars and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion. 16 released from Landikotal lock-up: Assistant Commissioner of Landikotal Niaz Muhammad on Thursday paid a visit to Landikotal lock-up and released 16 detainees, sources said.

They said the official met prisoners and heard their cases. He ordered the release of 16 persons.

The official also inspected the facilities inside the lock-up and issued directives to ensure a clean environment for the inmates.