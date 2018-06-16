Eidul Fitr celebrated in various parts of world

RAWALPINDI: People in different parts of the world celebrated Eidul Fitr Friday after the Shawwal moon was sighted there.

The day in holy cities of Saudi Arabia, Makkah and Madina, started with Eid namaz being offered at the Grand Mosque and Masjid-e-Nabwi, where a large number of people were present in the congregations, reported Geo News.

Other than Saudi Arabia, Eid was celebrated in United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. The festivities will also begin as the day starts in France, Belgium, Germany and United States.

In a message issued on the festive occasion, King Salman wished Muslims of the world and prayed for their prosperity.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May also issued wishes on the occasion, commending the services of Muslims in UK. She stated that the services of three million Muslims in UK cannot be overlooked.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also issued messages with Eid wishes. Pakistan will celebrate Eid today as the Shawal moon was not sighted a day earlier.