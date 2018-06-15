QWP chief calls for transparent elections

PESHAWAR: Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Thursday called upon all the political parties to play their role in holding general elections in a transparent way.

Addressing a press conference at party secretariat Watan Kor, Aftab Sherpao said that the transition of political power is a good omen for the country. On the occasion, Amir Sohail, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist from Malakand, along with his family members and supporters announced joining the QWP.

Aftab Sherpao welcomed the new entrants to the party. He said that transparent election would be instrumental in the political stability, as political stability was must for the country’s development.

The QWP chief said the state machinery should not be misused in the elections to ensure transparency and people’s confidence in the electoral process, adding that all the political parties should accept the election results.

He criticised the policies of the PTI in the province during their government. He said that an environment of fake change was created on the social media while on the ground nothing had been done. He said the real face of the PTI had been exposed and the masses will reject them through the power of their votes.

Aftab Sherpao said that the PTI government, instead of fulfilling its promises, had done nothing during its five-year tenure and greatly perturbed the lives of people with incomplete developmental projects.

He said that the provincial capital was wrecked with a major project [Bus Rapid Transit] that was launched just for election interests, not for the public welfare. The QWP chief said that Fata’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a historic achievement and hoped it would open the doors of the development and prosperity for the neglected tribal people who rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He said that the government should ensure the establishment of the judicial and administrative setup for Fata after the merger to benefit the tribesmen. He said that after the KP-Fata merger, it was necessary to pay immediate attention to the neglected areas and put them on the path of development.

Aftab Sherpao said that handsome funds should be earmarked to change the lot of the locals so as to bring about revolutionary changes in their socio-economic conditions. He said the federation and provinces should offer sacrifices for the cause of Fata in the larger national interest.

Aftab Sherpao said that controversial issues like Kalabagh Dam had been brought to the limelight whereas the issues pertaining to Pakhtuns’ rights had been put on the backburner. He pointed out that the provincial assemblies of the smaller provinces had passed resolutions against the Kalabagh dam and therefore the project was abandoned for lack national consensus. Aftab Sherpao said that Kalabagh Dam was detrimental to the stability of the federation because the smaller provinces would not allow it at any cost.