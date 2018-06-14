Condolence

LAHORE: Players and officials of various clubs of the city have shared their condolences with Mughalpura Whites secretary and umpire Riazuddin on his mother’s death. In a message, Sarfraz Ahmed, Malik Sarwar, Haji Mian Ilyas, Manzoor Ali Arif, Masood Anwar, Naseer Shahzad, Kamil Shah, Shakeel Anjum, M Shafiq and several others prayed for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.