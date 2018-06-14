Faheem all set to scale Gasherbrum II

LAHORE: Pakistani Mountaineer Mohammad Faheem Pasha is all set to scale Gasherbrum II this summer. The 35-year-old climber will start his expedition on June 16 and is a part of a 13-member team of climbers attempting the “Eight Thousander”.

The team comprises of another Pakistani climber and 11 international climbers from Italy, Hungary, Czech Republic and Poland are taking part in the expedition, which will take over a month to complete. Faheem has got the support of Ufone in its quest. Faheem, who is also Ufone employee, said he has been associated with mountaineering from the age of 23 years.

“I drive my inspiration from the legendary Italian climber – Reinhold Messner and his romance with Nanga Parbat; the mountain that I first saw in 1994 during my first visit to Northern Areas. I’m quite elated knowing that my employer is supporting this cause and believes in my passion”, said Faheem, who hails from district Rawalakot of Kashmir.

The one and a half months long expedition is expected to be a strenuous task, given the high altitude and extremely harsh climatic conditions. Faheem explains that to acquire this high level of fitness, training is of paramount importance.

Gasherbrum II, at 8035 meters above the sea level is the 13th highest mountain in the world and is part of the world’s 14 “Eight Thousanders” (mountains over 8000 meters). Climbers have scaled the mountain 11 times in the past with the first ascent made on 7 July 1956. If successful, Faheem will be the third Pakistani climber to reach the summit.