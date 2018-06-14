Thu June 14, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

PCB looking for new fielding coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched its search for a new fielding coach for the national team after current coach Steve Rixon expressed his desire not to continue with the job.

The PCB announced vacancy of fielding coach for Pakistan Team with requirements for a person to have Level-3 qualification. The PCB wants the coach to must have at least 5 years of experience in cricket coaching circuit. The PCB would be giving preference to an ex-cricketer. Current coach Steve Rixon contract will end after Scotland series and he did not it to be extended as he feel neglected on several matters in the team development.

