Thu June 14, 2018
National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
June 14, 2018

ECP dismisses MML request for registration

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed an application seeking registration of Milli Muslim League (MML), seen as a political face of Jamaatud Dawa.

To this effect, a four-member commission, headed by the Election Commission Member Abdul Ghaffar based the decision on a report by the Interior Ministry, which said that the ‘party’ followed the ideology of Hafiz Saeed, leader of banned outfit Jamaatud Dawa whereas, the Ministry of Interior came to this conclusion on the details provided by the intelligence agencies.

Since August last, the league has been pushing for registration at the Election Commission of Pakistan to unleash its political campaign.

