Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque at 7am

Islamabad : Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at Faisal Mosque at 7a.m, a press release issued on Wednesday said.

As per details provided by Dawah Academy, Prof. Dr. Tahir Hakeem of Faculty of Shariah & Law, International Islamic University, Islamabad will deliver Khutaba-e-Eid-ul-Fitr.