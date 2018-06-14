Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque at 7am

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at Faisal Mosque at 7a.m, a press release issued on Wednesday said.
As per details provided by Dawah Academy, Prof. Dr. Tahir Hakeem of Faculty of Shariah & Law, International Islamic University, Islamabad will deliver Khutaba-e-Eid-ul-Fitr.
Islamabad : Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at Faisal Mosque at 7a.m, a press release issued on Wednesday said.
As per details provided by Dawah Academy, Prof. Dr. Tahir Hakeem of Faculty of Shariah & Law, International Islamic University, Islamabad will deliver Khutaba-e-Eid-ul-Fitr.
Comments