Robberies rising in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Robberies are on the rise in different parts of the provincial capital ahead of Eid.
Though security has been increased all over the city ahead of Eid, a number of incidents of snatching and robberies are being reported daily. “An Afghan shopkeeper Mudir Khan was shot dead outside his shop when he was closing it the other night,” a local said.
He said that armed men came on motorbike and escaped within no time after opening fire on the shopkeeper hardly a few meters from a police post on the Ring Road. A number of incidents were also reported on the Ring Road and other parts of the city. Unidentified robbers also lifted motorbike of a local on the Phandu Road after he entered a mosque to offer prayers.
