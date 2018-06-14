Three girls raped, two killed over Karo-Kari

SUKKUR: Three girls were gang raped in village Bhutta near Pir Jo Goth, Khairpur, the other day by influentials of the area, triggering widespread concern and alarm.

The girls were working at an agricultural farm when they were forcibly raped by six men. The girls and their families are in a state of deep shock and were initially reluctant to identify the perpetrators of the assault.

According to the police, the victims have been medically examined, which has also confirmed the incident. The SHO Pir Jo Goth, Abdul Hafeez Mashori, told The News said that some suspects have been arrested, while raids are being conducted raids to round up more members of the gang. Meanwhile, the incident has led to widespread alarm and disquiet among the residents who are demanding quick police action to arrest the culprits and award of exemplary punishment.

In another tragic incident on Wednesday, a Hafiz-e-Quran became a victim of Karo Kari in Shikarpur. According to the Jamalpur police, the accused Ameer Bakhash Jatoi shot dead his niece Samina, d/o Abdul Samad, and the Pesh Imam and Hafiz-e- Quran Molvi Nisar alias Ayaz Soomro, alleging improper relations, in village Abdul Samad Jatoi near Maddaiji. Soomro was gunned down after he led the Namaz-e-Taravaih at a local mosque. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital and an FIR has been lodged against the suspect Ameer Bakhash Jatoi who is evading arrest.

The shocked parents of the deceased Hafiz-e-Quran have rejected the allegations of any improper relationship against Molvi Nisar, saying he was an innocent person, who used to teach Quran to the villagers and lead prayers at the mosque. They have demanded award of exemplary punishment to the accused.