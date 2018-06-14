SC stops wall chalking for electioneering

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to strictly implement it code of conduct for the upcoming general election in the country.

Hearing a petition of Awami Workers Party for enforcement of the election code of conduct, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also ordered the ECP to run an awareness campaign in media regarding the code of conduct.

The chief justice also observed that it was a responsibility of both ECP and judiciary to ensure that the July 25 general elections were held on time. Chief Nisar directed the ECP that there must be no wall-chalking for election campaign as banners and posters should be used for the publicity of the candidates.