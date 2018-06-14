No water in sight

Many areas of Karachi are facing an acute water shortage due to the lack of planning on the part of the Sindh government, forcing citizens to drink unclean water. The scarcity of clean drinking water in the metropolis has always been a norm in summer. However, in recent times it has become increasingly difficult for the city dwellers to gain access to clean water in all areas.

Karachi is a mega city of Pakistan, which requires more than 1,000 million gallons of water per day for fulfilling the need of its large population. There is an inherent need to raise the water capacity of the city on an urgent basis.

Nimha Tariq

Karachi