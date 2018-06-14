A dream ticket

The process of distributing election ticket has created a fair share of disappointment and resentment. Workers from the PTI and the PML-N believe that loyal workers have been ignored by both parties. These workers have argued that they have spent decades with the party and have demonstrated unwavering loyalty to its causes.

However, the tickets were awarded to the chosen few. With the number of protesters increasing, it would be interesting to see how the PTI and PML-N will deal with this situation. Since the elections are scheduled next month, political parties have to take urgent measures to address the grievances of their workers.

Bilal Ahmed

Karachi