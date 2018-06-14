Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Copper dips

Beijing : Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.6 percent to $7,181 a tonne as of 0524 GMT, trading lower for a fourth straight session, while Shanghai copper shed 0.9 percent to 53,490 yuan a tonne.

x
Advertisement

The most-traded August aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.2 percent at 14,720 yuan ($2,298.96) a tonne by the mid-session interval, having earlier touched 14,570 yuan, its lowest since May 2.

Base metals prices fell on Wednesday, led by Shanghai aluminium, which touched a six-week low, as investors fretted over liquidity in China and awaited news from the U.S. Federal Reserve´s policy meeting.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at its meeting. Higher rates usually cause the dollar to strengthen, which would make dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies and could weigh on prices.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar