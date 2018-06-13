Trudeau comments will cost Canada ‘a lot’: Trump

SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump said the recent G7 spat-dominated meeting in Canada was “good”, but in the same breath warned the host country would pay for the comments of its prime minister. “I had a very good meeting with the G7,” Trump said, rejecting suggestions the summit was a failure. But he also said that critical comments from Justin Trudeau would cost Canada “a lot of money”. Meanwhile, a top aide to US President Donald Trump apologized Tuesday for asserting that a “special place in hell” awaited Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following the acrimonious conclusion of a weekend G7 summit. “Let me correct a mistake I made,” White House economic advisor Peter Navarro was quoted as saying by reporters at a Washington event organized by The Wall Street Journal. “I used language that was inappropriate,” he said. Navarro over the weekend had joined administration officials in lashing out at Trudeau following the weekend’s chaotic end to the Group of Seven summit in Quebec at which major economies clashed over tariffs.