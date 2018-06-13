Thunderstorm disturbs Stuttgart Cup

STUTTGART, Germany: Heavy rain at the Stuttgart Cup on Tuesday threatened to wash away first-round play, with just three matches completed before the skies opened. There was home disappointment as two-time finalist Philip Kohlschreiber went down to Denis Istomin (UZB) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3).

The German lost title a bid in 2013 against Italian Fabio Fognini and was beaten two years ago in the final by Dominic Thiem. It was the first time since 2010 in the national automobile capital that the German had fallen in an opening match here.

“I could not work out his serve,” the 34-year-old said. “As the match went on, I felt like I was playing worse and worse.” Defeat marked a second straight first-round exit for number 22 Kohlschreiber, who also fell in his French Open start to Croatian Borna Coric.