PSL Board bars players from UAE League participation

LAHORE: The governing board of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has decided to disallow national cricketers taking part in any league taking place in the UAE and has also raised the salary cap of the players. A meeting of the PSL Governing Council comprising representatives of PCB and all PSL franchises was held here on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy. Chairman PCB Najam Sethi presided over the meeting. A number of matters were discussed during the meeting. The Governing Council expressed its concerns over a newly-announced T20 league taking place in the UAE. It was decided that PCB will not allow any contracted players to take part in any T20 league taking place in the UAE other than PSL. An increase in the salary cap of PSL squads was discussed in detail and approved in principle. All franchises expressed full confidence in PCB’s attempts to bring more PSL matches to Pakistan. It was decided that at least eight matches will be held in Pakistan next year. The meeting was informed that five franchises have cleared all dues. A firm commitment was made by the sixth franchise that all remaining dues shall be cleared shortly. The Governing Council expressed full confidence in Najam Sethi’s efforts for the promotion and protection of PSL.