LCWU approves budget

LAHORE: The Finance and Planning Committee of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has approved annual budget of the university worth Rs 1,810 million.

LCWU provisional Vice Chancellor Dr Farkhanda Manzoor chaired the meeting which also approved service structure and house requisition for its employees. The fiscal recommendations will be presented in syndicate for final approval.

The VC directed director research to immediately issue research grant for existing research scholars of LCWU. She added with the support of faculty, she would strive hard to bring LCWU among the best universities of the world while her emphasis will be on the academic excellence and research advancement.