Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LCWU approves budget

LAHORE: The Finance and Planning Committee of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has approved annual budget of the university worth Rs 1,810 million.

x
Advertisement

LCWU provisional Vice Chancellor Dr Farkhanda Manzoor chaired the meeting which also approved service structure and house requisition for its employees. The fiscal recommendations will be presented in syndicate for final approval.

The VC directed director research to immediately issue research grant for existing research scholars of LCWU. She added with the support of faculty, she would strive hard to bring LCWU among the best universities of the world while her emphasis will be on the academic excellence and research advancement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar