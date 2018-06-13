Dangerous chemicals

In 2015, an Islamabad-based company carried out the waterproofing of two houses and the repair of a water tank with some bituminous emulsion at a cost of Rs186,000. The roofs of both houses leaked within six months and the water in the tank got contaminated with fine black particles of bitumen. Whether or not these fine black particles are injurious to human health, it is certain that using chemicals for the waterproofing of drinking water tank is not safe unless it is approved by a medical specialist.

The method of waterproofing water tank with cement and zero chip mixture is comparatively a safer option. With the case of water-borne disease increasing manifold, it is better to be safe.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi