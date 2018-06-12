Tue June 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2018

Man kills wife, injures two kids in Shafiqabad

LAHORE: A man killed his wife and left two children injured in the Shafiqabad police limits Monday. The victim has been identified as Jamila, 33, a resident of Karim Park. The injured children have been identified as Ayesha, 9, and Asifullah, 8. The accused Arshad scuffled with his wife over some issue and attacked her with a knife and also critically injuring his children. His wife succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Police reached the crime scene after being informed and collected evidence. They have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and shifted the injured children to a hospital.

