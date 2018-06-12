Premier League coaching power boosts England’s WC chances

SAINT PETERSBURG: The globalisation of the Premier League is often blamed for hampering home-grown players but the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have played a key role in boosting England’s World Cup chances.

Of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad in Russia, 15 finished in the top four under star managers Guardiola, Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino. Manchester City smashed a host of Premier League records during their romp to the title, with Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Fabian Delph visibly improving under Guardiola’s leadership. “Absolutely,” Delph told AFP when asked if the Catalan was the key to his selection for the England squad. “For me he’s a genius.”

Naturally a central midfielder, Delph played most of the season at left-back as Guardiola adapted his qualities to a new role. “He’s opened my eyes to so much. I never imagined football like Pep did,” said Delph. “I’m a very traditionally English guy. I believe in hard work and dedication and giving absolutely everything. You know I’m there to fight, to pick up second balls and be old English style. “Now it’s all about being calm and collected on the ball.” Southgate believes Guardiola was even influencing the game before arriving in England thanks to his great Barcelona team that won two Champions Leagues in four glorious years between 2008 and 2012. “The impact of seeing that Barcelona team five to seven years ago was enormous,” said Southgate. “He’s been an innovator. When I watch kids’ football now, when they can get on pitches that aren’t flooded or frozen, I see them playing out from the back. However, Guardiola is not the only coach who has helped England’s cause. Stones, Walker and Sterling were already internationals before being taken to the next level by the former Barca and Bayern Munich boss.