Teen driver dies in moto accident

MADRID: Spanish teen moto hope Andreas Perez, 14, died Monday from severe injuries sustained in a crash Sunday in a junior world championships race at the Montmelo outside Barcelona, organisers said.

“After yesterday’s incident during the Moto3 World Championship race ... at the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit we regret to announce the death of Andreas Perez Manresa,” organisers said in a statement.“Devastated by the death of driver Andreas Perez. Difficult to come to terms with the death of someone so young,” tweeted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Perez crashed on a bend and was airlifted to hospital with serious brain injuries according to his team Reale Avintia and was declared clinically dead shortly afterwards.His death is the third at the circuit in two years after Enric Sauri during the Catalonia 24 Hours last July and Luis Salom during free testing in June 2016.