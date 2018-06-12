CJP orders media houses’ owners to pay workers salaries by 14th

LAHORE: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed media houses owners Monday to clear payment of workers’ salaries by June 14 and submit an affidavit in this connection. Media houses owners and their representatives ensured the court that salaries would be paid by the deadline.

Media houses owners complained to the chief justice about delay in payment of charges of official advertisements. However, the chief justice rejected their plea and said media houses owners should seek loans or sell their houses but the salaries should be made available to the workers.

Poor workers do their job diligently and in return getting salary is their right. Eid is round the corner, and one can imagine what will happen to their families if they do not get salaries. It is hardly impossible to run a family with a meagre salary of Rs16,000 to Rs20,000. Non-payment of salaries is highly unjustifiable. The chief justice adjourned the hearing till Thursday.