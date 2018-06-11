Tickets distribution triggers intra-MMA rift in Mardan

PESHAWAR: The tug-of-war between the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), the major component parties of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) is continuing as the provincial heads of the five religious parties are yet to meet to finalise the tickets, especially on the disputed seats.

The Mardan district was earlier stated to be having no such dispute over the ticket distribution. But sources said serious disputes have surfaced there as well. Maulana Mohammad Qasim, the district president of the MMA, senior member of JUI-F and former member National Assembly, is using all his influence to get the ticket of PK-55 Mardan-VIII for his brother Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and keep former provincial minister and JI leader Fazle Rabbani out of the race.

The JI leaders on the other hand believe that their party has a solid vote-bank in the constituency and they have the right to get the ticket. Fazle Rabbani had emerged victorious on the seat in 2002. In the by-polls held in 2015 after the death of member provincial assembly Imran Khan Mohmand in a suicide bombing, he had bagged 10,000 votes in the contest against Imran’s brother Jamshed Khan Mohmand, who had won the seat. The JUI-F’s candidate Shahid Khan had got only 4,000 votes in the by-election.

According to sources, Maulana Mohammad Qasim wanted to play safe in his native constituency. He would contest election on NA-22 Mardan-III, against Jamshed Khan Mohmand, who is also contesting polls on the PK-55 Mardan-VIII seat on the PML-N ticket. Once he (Qasim) manages to get the MMA ticket for his brother, he may withdraw his candidature in favour of Jamshed Mohmand, who is believed to be the strongest candidate on the provincial assembly seat. In return, Jamshed would withdraw his nomination in favour of Maulana Qasim for the National Assembly seat, reliable sources told The News.

The sources said this is Maulana Qasim’s game-plan, though it is still premature to say that things will work out according to the plan. The Maulana had lost the National Assembly election in May 2013 to PTI’s Ali Mohammad Khan, who has this time been denied the ticket by his party and instead Ifikhar Mohmand has been fielded.

However, JI is not ready to withdraw from its claim on the Pk-55 seat at any cost. The JI is also facing problems in PK-54 Mardan-VI, where Qari Mohammad Fayyaz of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUP) is seeking the ticket. JI’s Mian Nadir Shah is considered as a strong candidate in the constituency.

The majority of the seats in Mardan district had been given to the JUI-F in 2002 under the MMA banner. The JI may get three provincial assembly seats including the PK-54 and PK-55 and one National Assembly seat if the ticket distribution is made in a smooth manner. The remaining five MMA provincial assembly and two National Assembly tickets would go to JUI-F, the sources added.