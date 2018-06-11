SC summons media houses owners over non-payment of salaries

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Sunday summoned owners of several media houses for Monday, for not implementing his orders about payment of salaries to their employees. Hearing a suo motu notice case at the SC Lahore Registry, he expressed anger at non-payment of salaries to the employees.

The CJ said action would be taken against those who would not pay salaries to their employees. The media houses must pay their workers their salaries before Eid, otherwise the court would hear the salaries case on ‘Chand Raat’ (on the eve of Eid) as well as the Eid day, said Chief Justice Nisar. “If you can’t pay them their salaries, we can arrange loans for you,” he remarked.