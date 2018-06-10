ECP website not to show candidates’ papers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday said the details of nomination papers of politicians will not be uploaded on its website owing to absence of a legislation in this regard.

The images of nomination papers [of all the contesting candidates] were uploaded on the commission’s website in 2013 at time of general election.

The move was not appreciated by several political parties and their leaders. It has been learnt that the legislators have opposed the Election Commission’s bid for a legislative cushion to upload their details on its website.

The law gives voters the right to raise objections over the candidacy of the contestants.

Electoral experts believe that keeping away the details of nomination papers will affect the process of transparency and openness.