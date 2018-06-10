Apple to make 20 percent fewer new model iPhones this year

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple Inc expects to ship 80 million new model iPhones this year, down 20 percent from what it had planned at the same time last year, Japanese financial daily Nikkei reported on Friday, citing industry sources.

The California-based firm has asked suppliers to make about 20 percent fewer components for the three new iPhones it plans to launch in the second half of 2018, compared to last year’s plans for its iPhone X and iPhone 8 models, the paper reported.

The report added to concerns that consumer passion for new editions of the iconic smartphones may be cooling after years of scorching growth, sending shares in Apple and many of its major suppliers lower and weighing on global stock markets.

“This news needs to be viewed in the context of Apple probably being overly optimistic last year in relation to the prospects for its new phones, leaving it with excess inventory in the first part of this year,” Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell said.

“At least part of this lower order forecast probably relates to Apple just being a little more realistic.”Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company sold 217 million iPhones, including its older models, in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30. It does not break down the figures by model and is still manufacturing large numbers of earlier versions of the phone.