All will be provided equal opportunities, says Askari

LAHORE: Hasan Askari Rizvi took oath of the office of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab at Governor’s House here on Friday. Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana took the oath from him. Earlier, Askari held a meeting with the governor.

He was presented the guard of honour on his arrival at the Chief Minister's Office. A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented him the guard of honour. Later, he held meetings with officers and other staff members at the Chief Minister's Office. Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Friday, Hasan Askari Rizvi said holding of free and fair elections was his top priority and the responsibility of holding transparent elections would be performed in the best manner.

He said the provision of a level-playing field to all would be ensured and the administration would play its due role in removing reservations in an impartial manner. He said his mandate was to hold transparent elections. He said all necessary resources would be utilised for holding the general elections and added that conducting peaceful and transparent elections was a responsibility. “I know my obligations and every sort of effort will be put in to perform the duty in the best manner,” he concluded.