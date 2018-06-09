Ali Zafar’s ‘Teefa in Trouble’ set for release on July 20

LAHORE: Lightingale Productions, spearheaded by superstar Ali Zafar is proud to announce the first ever collaboration with one of the world’s biggest and most well respected film studios that have brought us some of the most iconic films of our time. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has teamed up with Lightingale Productions for exclusive international theatrical distribution of Teefa in Trouble. It is a film by Geo Films and Nadeem Mandviwalla.

Speaking about this milestone Ali Zafar has said, “I have always believed that with faith, the right intentions, goodwill and hard work, you can achieve all of your dreams. Today I feel deeply humbled to have a huge dream fulfilled.

To take our cinema global in the best possible manner and to do it with a company that is not just a company but an idea…that love transcends all. My relationship with YRF goes back to 2010 when I signed up for “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan”, followed by “Kill Dil”. I have some of my best memories and experiences on those films.

I still remember the time when the late Yashji asked me at lunch one day: “Oye to Lahore to ain, yeh kheer zuroor try kareen”. “You are from Lahore; you must try this “kheer (rice pudding)”! I thought to myself that the man who has induced such sweetness in our lives through his stories is making sure that I leave with an even sweater taste in my mouth. It was surreal.

But what is dreamlike is that the company he formed with so much love is now going to be spreading the same passion that we have tried to create in our first film to the entire world, making sure the film is seen globally. Thanks Yashji and Aditya Chopra, for your faith and guidance.

More than an inspiration, you are an institution that nurtures talent like no one. I would deeply like to honourand thank Avtar Panesar for taking that belief and trust forward by choosing us as YRF’s first of sorts to officially distribute the film in international markets. I can’t wait for the world to watch Teefa in Trouble!”

“We at YRF share a strong and seasoned relationship with Ali Zafar having produced 2 movies and a music album with him; we’d like to think of YRF being his home in India. It was a natural progression, taking that relationship to the next level with Ali as Producer with Teefa in Trouble. We have never distributed any film from Pakistani or from any other part of the world earlier; and are extremely selective with the films we handle for our friends in India; we are very excited to see what Ahsan Rahim the director and Ali Zafar as producer and actor have done with Teefa in Trouble. It really was a no brainer for us. This certainly puts Ali in the great company of star producers! We’re looking forward to making this the first of many,” said Avtar Panesar, Vice President - International Operations YRF.

The summer blockbuster Teefa in Trouble stars the leading multi-talented superstar Ali Zafar and introduces Maya Ali to the silver screen. Directed by Ahsan Rahim, the movie is set to release on 20th July 2018 across Pakistan and internationally. Film is packed with Action/Romance/Comedy.