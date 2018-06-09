Youth gone wise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Social, political and change is unattainable in Pakistan unless the country’s youth is in the leading position. Political parties must encourage young people by increasing the number of seats for them.
Young people are even more energetic and know a great deal about both local and global issues. If they are included in the political sphere, they can play a vital role in solving society’s issues.
Ali Sher soomro
Shikarpur
Social, political and change is unattainable in Pakistan unless the country’s youth is in the leading position. Political parties must encourage young people by increasing the number of seats for them.
Young people are even more energetic and know a great deal about both local and global issues. If they are included in the political sphere, they can play a vital role in solving society’s issues.
Ali Sher soomro
Shikarpur
Comments