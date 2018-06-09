There’s no water

This refers to the article ‘A crisis of our own making’ (June 7) by Abid Hasan. The writer has suggested a comprehensive strategy for resolving the looming water scarcity threat in Pakistan. The noteworthy suggestions included building dams, imposing an Indus dam tax on each economic activity, and switching over to the high-value crops that requires lesser amounts of water.

In addition to the suggestions given in the article, there is a dire need to install various green technologies that are designed for water conservation. Many such products are already in use in developed countries. They are installed in washrooms, launderette and car washing stations. Pakistan should follow suits and adopt technologies that conserve water. The country would face an ominous threat unless it takes effective measures in a timely manner.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad