PMDC upholds Professor of Neurosurgery title of Dr Asif Bashir

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) while deciding eligibility of Dr Asif Bashir as a Professor of Neurosurgery has upheld his title of Professor for fulfilling the requisite experience to attain the status.

In its letter dated May 29, the PMDC duly recognised more than nine years teaching experience of Dr Asif Bashir in USA as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor in the subject of Neurosurgery. Also taking into account five of his numerous research publications in PMDC approved journals with full credits; PMDC has again declared Dr Asif eligible for the post of Professor in the subject of Neurosurgery according to the regulations of the Council. The fresh notification of PMDC, headed by Supreme Court judge, has superseded all previous notifications of the PMDC on the subject.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Asif Bashir is presently serving at Lahore General Hospital (LGH)/ Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) having being selected by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) recruitment process. Son of an acclaimed Pakistani neurosurgeon, late Prof Bashir Ahmad, Dr Asif is considered one of the most qualified spine and neurosurgeon in the country. Before returning to Pakistan last year he was working as Director and Professor of Neurosurgery & Neuroscience, Seton Hall University-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, New Jersey, USA.

Besides being a diplomat at American Board of Neurological Surgery, Dr Asif Bashir also has active licensure for New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Among his postgraduate training/ fellowships include Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery at the world renowned Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA, Complex Spinal surgery: Neuro/Ortho Spine: Syracuse, NY, Chief Resident Neurosurgery: SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY & Pediatric neurosurgery resident at Harvard Medical School, Children Hospital Boston, USA. He is considered an authority on minimally invasive keyhole spine surgery, endoscopic neurosurgery as well as Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) & is Gamma Knife certified USA.