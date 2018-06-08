PTDC expects rise in tourists flow on Eid

Islamabad:Eidul Fitr is a week away and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and local travel agents are already receiving bookings from domestic tourists planning to spend the holidays in the Northern Areas during the festivity.

PTDC is expecting that tourist flow would increase on Eidul Fitr as everyone wants to enjoy festivity with their family at scenic hilly picnic attractions in the northern areas. PTDC Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor said that PTDC has announced summer tour packages in the start of the summer season which was continue till now with offering discounted rates on different motels accommodation, meals and transportation of PTDC motels.

He said number of people had been booking hotels and rest houses in hilly picnic spots in northern parts of the country. MD PTDC said northern parts of the country including Murree, Nathiyagali, Ayubia, Bhurban Patriata, Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Kaghan, Shogran, Rawalkot, Nelum Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan had been witnessing a surge in domestic tourism.