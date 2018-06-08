Tough schedules

This refers to the letter ‘No royal road to success’ (June 6) by Muslim Shaikh. The writer says that the CSS exam also tests a candidate’s time management skills and this is why there is no harm in conducting two three-hour-long papers in a single day.

That the CSS exam is conducted to find the best of talent is the reason why the exam schedule should not be tight and tough. The 2018 CSS exams follow a much-appreciated pattern in which only one paper was held on a single day. Now, the authorities concerned can work on providing the gap of at least one day so that candidates can perform even better.

Saad Riaz

Mardan