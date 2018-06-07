Iftikhar Ch manhandling case: SC rejects apologies of ex-IG, 8 others

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed the appeals of police officers rejecting their unconditional apologies and government officials convicted in the manhandling case of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by acting Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa upheld its decision, awarding sentences to police officers and government officials, convicted in manhandling case of former Chief Justice Iftijkhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

The court while announcing its verdict dismissed the Intra Court Appeals (ICSs) filed by Islamabad's former police and administration officials who were convicted for manhandling the deposed Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhamamd Chaudhry.

On May 15, the court reserved the judgment and ruled for setting such a precedent in the verdict so that in future no such incident could happen.

The court had also directed all the accused to ensure their presence during the announcement of the judgment.

Accused SSP Motorway Police Jameel Hashmi, SSP Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal and DSP Rukhsar Mehdi had been arrested from the premises of the apex courtroom following the announcement of the ruling.

The court also restored the sentences of former IGP Islamabad police Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad and former Islamabad chief commissioner Khalid Pervez and deputy commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali.

In 2007, the court convicted Islamabad former chief commissioner, deputy commissioner, IG, DSP and others in a case of manhandling Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry on March 13, when he was going to the court to contest the allegations of misuse of office before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Former Islamabad Chief Commissioner Khalid Pervaiz and Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali were sentenced to imprisonment till the rise of the court, former Inspector-General of Police Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed and Senior Superintendent of Police Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal were sentenced to 15 days in jail and deputy superintendent of police Jamil Hashmi, Inspector of Police Rukhsar Mehdi and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammad Siraj to one-month imprisonment each.

The officers were earlier indicted by a three-member bench, comprising Justice (R) Rana Bhagwandas, Justice (R) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk for maltreating and manhandling the chief justice when he, along with his wife, tried to go on foot to the Supreme Court to face a presidential reference before the SJC after he had been suspended by President Gen Pervez Musharraf.

Earlier, Khalid Ranjah, counsel for former Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Iftikhar Ahmed tendered unconditional apology on his client behalf. Acting Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa however, observed that it is the discretion of the court to accept or reject the unconditional apology.

Justice Khosa further questioned as to a whether an apology was enough to conclude contempt proceedings against a person who was caught on camera abusing the court.

“Even if a person tendered a real apology, it would still be the court’s discretion to discharge contempt proceedings or not”, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had remarked.