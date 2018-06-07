LNG terminal case: NAB approves inquiry against Nawaz, Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved an inquiry against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over alleged misuse of power regarding a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project.

In a NAB executive board meeting chaired by Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, the accountability body gave a go-ahead to the probe against Nawaz, Abbasi, who served as minister for petroleum during Nawaz’ tenure before assuming charge of PM Office, and others “for granting a 15-year contract of LNG terminal to a company of their liking in violation of rules and by misuse of their powers, which caused national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees".

In the meeting, which was held at the NAB headquarters here, the accountability body also approved probe against former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, former provincial minister of Balochistan Jaffar Mandhokhel, ex-chairman Karachi Port Trust Vice Admiral (R) Ahmed Hayat and former speaker and deputy speakers of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Investigation against Qaim Ali Shah, ex-secretary Culture and Tourism Department of Sindh and other senior officials was approved for misuse of authority in awarding the contract for the Sindh Cultural Festival in 2014 in violation of rules that caused a loss of Rs127 million to national exchequer.

The NAB’s executive board approved inquiry against Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, ex-MPA from Chiniot, concerned secretaries and administration of Ramazan Sugar Mills for alleged misuse of authority that caused a loss of millions of rupees to national exchequer.

The NAB also approved corruption reference against Ahmed Hayat, ex-GM KPT Brigadier (R) Syed Jamshed Zaidi and M/s Karachi International Containers Terminal. The accused allegedly misused powers in extending illegal contract that caused a loss of Rs21 billion.

The accountability body approved inquiry against administration of Paragon Housing Society and others for allegedly cheating the public at large and suspicious transactions.

Inquiry was also approved against Jaffar Mandokhel and Deputy Director Management Abdul Latif Khan for alleged misuse of powers and accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

Inquiry was approved against Balochistan former minister for forests Ubaidullah Babat and others for alleged misuse of authority and embezzlement in the government funds.

The executive board also approved investigation against former speaker and deputy speakers of GB Assembly and secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly over irregularities in recruitment. It also approved inquiry against former MPA Kot Addu Jawad Kamran Khar over allegedly inflicting loss of Rs120.70 million to national exchequer.

The NAB approved investigation against Muhammad Amjad and Murtzaz Amjad of Eden Housing Society for allegedly cheating the general public and suspicious transactions. It also approved the inquiry against Nirala Foods Ltd for corruption and misappropriation that caused a loss of millions of rupees to national exchequer.

The executive board also approved investigation against officials of the Land Utilization Department for alleged illegal transfer of the government land by misusing of powers that caused a loss of millions of rupees to national exchequer.

The meeting approved filing of corruption reference against ex-GM Pakistan State Oil Abdul Hakeem Siddiqui and others for the misappropriation and embezzlement in Petroleum levy and misuse of the authority that caused a loss of millions of rupees to national exchequer.

The NAB approved inquiry against Ghulam Hussain Suchawari for allegedly cheating the public at large and transfer of suspicious transactions.

The executive board also approved the inquiry against CEO Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) Akbar Ayub Khan and others for illegal appointments in the organisation. It also approved investigation against officials of the Irrigation Department Khairpur Division for alleged misuse of the authority in awarding the contracts to favourites and misappropriation and embezzlement in government funds.

The NAB approved filing of supplementary reference against ex-vice chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Saeed Khawak Alqama and others for alleged opening of illegal campus of the university in Lahore and illegal collecting of fees in millions of rupees from students.

After the executive board meeting, the NAB made it clear that the complaints are being verified on receiving complaints against the accused regarding allegations of corruption, which are not yet proved. It said the NAB will provide ample opportunity to all concerned for presenting their point of view and after that, if needed, legal proceedings will be taken against the accused persons as per law.

While addressing the executive board meeting, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said corruption is the main problem of the country.

He said the corruption is the root cause of all ills. He said the NAB officers consider elimination of corruption as their main responsibility. He directed the staff to conclude inquiries within 10 months in light of available evidence.

“The NAB is pursuing the policy of accountability for all. It has affiliation with Pakistan only,” he said.

He directed the officers to perform their duties with dedication, transparency and in accordance with law.