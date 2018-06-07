Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Found dead

LAHORE: A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her Faisal Town flat on Wednesday. The woman was identified as Razia Begum. Condition of the body suggested that the woman might have died two days ago, police said. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was recovered dead from the limits of Kahna police. Police shifted the bodies to morgue.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar