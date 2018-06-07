tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her Faisal Town flat on Wednesday. The woman was identified as Razia Begum. Condition of the body suggested that the woman might have died two days ago, police said. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was recovered dead from the limits of Kahna police. Police shifted the bodies to morgue.
