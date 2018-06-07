Nawabshah not equipped to fight heat stroke

NAWABSHAH: Scores of heat stroke victims are approaching the Peoples Medical Hospital following unbearably high temperatures in the range of 48 C-50 C in Nawabshah for the past several days, but the hospital is not equipped to provide the necessary treatment.

All those visiting the hospital with varying degree of heat exhaustion, sunstroke and heat stroke are referred to the Heat Stroke Ward which is practically non-functional. The hospital sources confirmed that the ward has practically no air-conditioning or even roof fans critical to treat and stabilise patients exposed to the extremely hot weather. Patients coming to the hospital complain that the ward is hotter than outside and they have to use the hand fans to beat the heat. Nawabshah and many other parts of Sindh are experiencing severe hot weather where the temperature ranges between 45 C-50 C and people are forced to take shelter under trees and other shady structures.