Thu June 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2018

Imran Khan may contest from Bannu

BANNU: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has received nomination papers for contesting National Assembly-35 seat in Bannu, sources said. The party sources said PTI Bannu chapter president, Matiullah Khan, Malik Khalid Khan and Asifur Rehman obtained the nomination papers from the district office of the Election Commission for Imran Khan.

