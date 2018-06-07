Maryam to contest polls from home constituency NA-125

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, is all set to contest general elections 2018 most probably from family’s home constituency NA-125, The News has learnt.



The constituency NA-125 was known as NA-120 before the recent delimitation conducted by the ECP. The nominations forms on behalf of Maryam Nawaz were obtained Wednesday from the returning officers of NA-125 and NA-127.

The RO NA-125 Lahore-III, additional district and sessions’ judge Asif Bashir and RO NA-127, Lahore-V, additional district and sessions judge Gul Abbas, issued nomination papers for Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

NA-125 is the same constituency from where Nawaz Sharif had contested 2013 general elections and had won against PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid, and took oath as prime minister. From this constituency, Nawaz had also contested in 1985.

Later, after Nawaz’s disqualification in Panama case, Kulsoom Nawaz contested from this constituency in by-polls and remained victorious. However, the by-polls took place in the absence of Kulsoom Nawaz as she was abroad due to her health issue and didn’t return even for taking oath.

On Wednesday, some other prominent figures also obtained nomination papers; Mehar Ishtiaq for NA-126, Mian Marghoob Ahmad for PP-151, Majid Zahoor for PP-149, Umar Sohail Zia Butt for PP-159, Dr Murad Ross for PP-159 and others. According to the election schedule, the candidates can submit their nomination papers till June 8. Returning officers will publish names of candidates on the same date. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place till June 14.

Those having any objections against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers would be able to file appeals against these decisions till June 19.

Appellate tribunals would conduct hearing in such petitions till June 26. Once this process concludes, revised lists of candidates would be published by the returning officers on June 27. June 28 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. ROs will allocate election symbols to the candidates on June 29. The elections will take place on July 25.