Stabbed in the back

The Lahore High Court judgement in the case of Khadija Siddiqi has stunned those seeking justice for all – particularly for women. More than two years ago, Khadija, a law student from Lahore, was nearly killed after being stabbed 23 times by fellow student Shah Hussain. Without question, he was responsible. His conviction should have been a slam dunk and indeed he was found guilty of attempted murder by a judicial magistrate and sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment. A sessions court later reduced the punishment to five years on appeal but upheld Hussain’s conviction. Khadija had bravely battled for justice – as the victim of a crime that was committed in broad daylight, took place during an examination and was witnessed by countless people. The LHC decided that Shah Hussain, the son of a senior lawyer, should not be penalized at all because there was not enough evidence against him. The grievous wounds testified to by doctors on Khadija’s body and her own testimony as well as that of her young sister apparently did not count, nor did the fact that the attacker himself admitted to the crime. A detailed order has not been released, but it is difficult to think of a single reason to consider the man innocent. To many then, justice appears to have lost all meaning and the case simply proves that power and influence matter more. Or maybe not? The Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken up the matter following the social media outcry that followed the verdict and the matter is now to be presented before him in Lahore on Sunday.

Even if justice in this case is ultimately done, we as a country need to address the deeper issues around the justice system. The perception that there is one set of laws for the wealthy and powerful and another for everyone else is too strong here for a reason. A particularly shameful point was reached in the case when Khadija was forced to take an examination with Hussain present in the same room. The legal community too has shown a particularly appetite for looking after their own, even if they are accused of the most venal crimes. This is a fact that made itself felt quite strongly in this case more than once. Also, from around the case, we hear the echo of incidents such as those involving the brutal gangrape of Mukhtaran Mai on the orders of a jirga. The five men involved in that crime were acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2011 despite her long, determined battle. Khadija too fought long for punishment to be meted out to the man who had been harassing her and then did to her what he so obviously thought he could get away with. We must hope that eventually Khadija be given gain the justice needed to set a precedent and to give strength to other women in similar situations to carry on.