Made at home

Pakistan is the local manufacturer of many foreign cars. However, some critics are of the opinion that the quality of second-hand cars that are imported is much better than a new car manufactured in Pakistan. The main reason for this critique could be the absence of stringent quality checks. These checks are carried out in other countries, but not in Pakistan. This could also be an outcome of the substandard quality of parts that are manufactured by local vendors for locally-manufactured cars. The fact is that the country is losing a large amount of foreign exchange on the imports of cars.

The solution to this problem lies in inviting foreign experts in the country, who may conduct a quality audit of the manufacturing facilities of all the brands of the cars that are being manufactured in the country. Their recommendations should be implemented in letter and spirit. This should also be a repeated practice every year. There should be no difference between the cars manufactured in Pakistan and the one manufactured abroad.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi