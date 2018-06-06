15 held for running money exchange business illegally

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested 15 people for running illegal money exchange business and transferring heavy amounts in various accounts. According to FIA Additional Director, Sajid Akram Ch, the FIA teams conducted raids in Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions and arrested 15 accused, including Arif Shahzad, Zain Ahsan, Ejaz Hussain, M Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmad, Muhammad Ali, Khalid Seed, Muhammad Shahzad, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Sarfraz, Nadeem Ahmad, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Sher and Javed Iqbal. The accused were involved in money exchange business without getting any valid licence from the government, he told. Further investigations were underway.

REMANDED: A magistrate on Tuesday granted a two-day remand of FIA inspector Rana Wasim who was arrested by Madina Town police under the Telegraph Act. Complainant Sajid Nasir of X Block Madina Town had got registered a case against the accused in the Madina Town police station under the Telegraph Act.