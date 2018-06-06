No husband-wife personal matters penned in book: Reham

KARACHI: Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan has said when her book would be out, everybody would come to know which personalities have been discussed in it.

Talking to Shahzeb Khanzada in Geo News programme ‘Aj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath’, she said cricketer Wasim Akram is a close friend of Imran Khan and, therefore, he could be part of contents of the book. She said Anila Khwaja got space in the book as she occupied an important post in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

She said all questions about the book should be asked from her after the book would be out in the market. She said she had related her tale in the book and penned whatever she observed in her life as a daughter, a mother, a journalist, a wife and as a social activist. She said she had written in her book whatever was in the public and national interest.

Reham said she had pointed out all occasions where merit was compromised. She said she had not written anything specific to husband and wife personal relationship. There was nothing which could lead to losing confidence in husband-wife relationship. She said there was nothing personal, about her personal grievances. However she did write about ideological differences between her and others.

The former wife of Imran Khan said she was thankful to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which gave so much publicity to her book even before its publication. She said now even she did not need any PR company for publicity of her book.

In the later part of the programme, actor Hamza Ali Abbasi told Shahzeb Khanzada that he did not steal or hack manuscript of Reham Khan’s book. He said he was happy that Reham did not deny the contents of the book he showed to the public through leaks. He said they wanted Reham to publish her book. As soon as she will publish it, they would move London court against it. Notices had already been served on her in this regard.

Hamza Abbasi said Reham was accusing him of stealing or hacking the manuscript of her book which was totally wrong. He said she would have to prove that her email account was hacked. He said that in reality the person she had sent the manuscript of her book with her own free will had leaked it to him. He said he would not divulge the name of that person, but Reham knows it well whom she had sent the manuscript.

Reham had already admitted in her notice to him about the email exchange with former minister and PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

Former cricket legend Wasim Akhtar also talked to Shahzeb by telephone in the programme. He wondered that such unscrupulous people are found in our society who could do anything for money. Who could level filthy allegations against even those who are not in this world now?

Reham Khan had allegedly levelled some allegations against Wasim Akram’s late wife. Wasim said his sons were grown up now. One of them is 18 years old. What will they think of it? He said he would go to any extent in pursuit of the truth, no matter it is the USA, Britain or Pakistan.

However, Reham rejected Hamza Abbasi’s some claims. She said she did not write any line in her book declaring Imran Khan the biggest Satan. She said she also did not call Shahbaz Sharif amazing. She said she didn’t praise Shahbaz Sharif but penned only details of the talk which she conducted with the Punjab chief minister.

In concluding remarks, Shahzeb Khanzada said the book had become the focus of political circles even before its publication.