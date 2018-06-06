Minorities seek establishment of task force

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Council of World Religions-Faith Friends on Tuesday asked the government to form a special task force for protection of minorities.

Speaking at a press conference, members of the council, including Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Hindu community representative Haroon Sarab Diyal, priest Joseph John and others, condemned the recent murder of Sardar Charanjeet Singh. They said that Sardar Charanjeet Singh would be remembered for his services to promote interfaith harmony and tolerance.

They said the SC in its 2014 ruling in a case had ordered the establishment of a special task force to provide security to the members of the minority groups. The members lamented that the verdict couldn't be implemented even after four years. They said the members of the minorities felt insecure in the absence of the task force.