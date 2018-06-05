Balloki power plant clears reliability run test

LAHORE: Gas-based Balloki power plant, having 1,223 megawatts of generation capacity, has successfully completed combined cycle reliability run test (RRT), an official said on Monday.

A spokesman of National Power Parks Management Company said the test-run is one of the most important tests before commissioning of a power plant.

The reliable operations and performance of entire power complex are tested under various conditions and on various loads and then approved for commercial operations.

Balloki power plant, located in Pattoki, completed its simple cycle reliability run test on 16 August, 2017 and achieved simple cycle commercial operation date (COD) on 30 August, 2017 to supply 760MW to the grid.

Since then, Balloki power plant has supplied Rs18 billion of electricity to the grid.

Groundbreaking of Balloki power plant took place on 10 November, 2015.

Implementation of such a massive project in only 31 months is an achievement for National Power Parks Management Company, which is also responsible for the implementation of 1,230MW Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant in Jhang.

Haveli Bahadur achieved its combined cycle commercial operation date on 9 May, 2018.

Together, both plants have exported 3.7 billion units into the grid. Since the beginning of Ramazan, National Power Parks Management Company has successfully generated 880 million units of electricity, enough to power six million households – approximately 18 percent of total households in Pakistan.