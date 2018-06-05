Army officials hold Iftar party for elders

KALAYA: The officials of the Pakistan Army organised an Iftar party for the tribal notables here on Monday. A large number of elders and journalists attended the event at Ghaljo in Orakzai. Speaking on the occasion, Sector Commander, South West, Brigadier Shehzad Akram, congratulated the tribespeople on the merger of the Fata with KP. He said that the merger of the Fata with KP was a great event and would mark a new beginning for the region. The official added that the merger would put Orakzai Agency on path of development, education, health, economic activity and corruption-free governance. He emphasised returning tribesmen not to let miscreants sneak back into region and inform the forces about their presence or ammunition.