Mon June 04, 2018
June 4, 2018

Motorcyclist crushed to death

LAHORE: An over speeding tractor trolley crushed to death a motorcyclists here in the provincial capital on Sunday. Police arrested the driver of tractor trolley.

Police said that a reckless driven tractor trolley ran over a motorcycle in Manawan area of Lahore killing the motorcyclist Imran Khan on the spot.

