IGP orders strict security measures for Youm-e-Ali





Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khowaja has called for foolproof security on Youm-e-Ali (RA) being observed on Wednesday, June 6.

The provincial police chief also ordered deployments of policemen around Imambargahs as well as making other extraordinary arrangements on this occasion. He directed the deputy inspectors general and senior superintendents of police to ensure strict monitoring of processions and rallies in different towns and cities of the province.

According to a report, 5,572 policemen and officers along with 72 police mobiles, 65 motorcycles and eight vans will be stationed in sensitive areas so as to maintain law and order in Karachi.